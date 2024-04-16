StockNews.com Lowers FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FTAI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.25.

NYSE FTAI opened at $71.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.13. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $73.54.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 223.80%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 302,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,420,000 after purchasing an additional 110,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

