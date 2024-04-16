Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.53.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $516.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,990 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,589,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sunrun by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,860,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

