U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter.
U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.37%.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
