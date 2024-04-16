U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,535. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 14,547 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.37%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Further Reading

