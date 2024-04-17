1,883 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,701,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $231.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,057. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.85 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The firm has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.