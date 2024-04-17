60,287 Shares in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Bought by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 327,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 151,617 shares during the period.

MHI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 70,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,405. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $272,668.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,400,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,369,536.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 53,717 shares of company stock worth $471,022 in the last ninety days.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

