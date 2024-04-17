Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Invests $716,000 in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Municipal Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 46.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 292,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 93,345 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 44.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VKQ remained flat at $9.21 during trading on Wednesday. 136,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.19. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

