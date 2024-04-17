Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes $647,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after buying an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,319,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $23,209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,690 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,923. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

