Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Drops By 11.6%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CannaGrow Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CGRW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. CannaGrow has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.
CannaGrow Company Profile
