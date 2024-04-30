Short Interest in CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Drops By 11.6%

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CannaGrow Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGRW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. CannaGrow has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

