Short Interest in Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Drops By 10.9%

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:CMDXF opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $7.80.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

