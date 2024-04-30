Short Interest in Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Drops By 10.9%

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.
Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:CMDXF opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. Computer Modelling Group has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $7.80.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.