Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Up 20.6% in April

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,500 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 552,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,332.5 days.
Virgin Money UK Price Performance
CBBYF opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18.
Virgin Money UK Company Profile
