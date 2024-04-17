Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Takes $443,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,426,052,000 after acquiring an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 315.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 471,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,651,000 after purchasing an additional 358,319 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,876,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,125.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 197,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,826. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

