20,048 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 92,504 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $4,036,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after buying an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BTI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,691,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,320. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.20.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

