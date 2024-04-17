Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 15th total of 3,530,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 887,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,661,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,268,000 after purchasing an additional 116,366 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth $5,509,000. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.59. 214,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,442. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

