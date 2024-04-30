Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Short Interest Update

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,400 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 1,389,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.7 days.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $6.26.

Headwater Exploration Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

