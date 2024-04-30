CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CCA Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS CAWW opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. CCA Industries has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CCA Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.