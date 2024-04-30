CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWWGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CCA Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS CAWW opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. CCA Industries has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWWGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CCA Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.