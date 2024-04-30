Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Grows By 21.3%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.
Canfor Stock Performance
CFPZF stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.06. Canfor has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $18.07.
Canfor Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canfor
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- What is a Dividend King?
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.