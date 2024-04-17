3,950 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Acquired by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.94.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

