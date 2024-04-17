Allen Capital Group LLC Has $737,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.72.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $265.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.76. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $191.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

