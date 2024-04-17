Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Given New GBX 775 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.71) to GBX 775 ($9.65) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ashtead Technology Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of LON:AT opened at GBX 687 ($8.55) on Tuesday. Ashtead Technology has a 52 week low of GBX 310 ($3.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 791 ($9.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £549.26 million, a PE ratio of 3,271.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 724.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 606.44.

Get Ashtead Technology alerts:

Ashtead Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. Ashtead Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 476.19%.

Ashtead Technology Company Profile

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.