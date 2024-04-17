Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

