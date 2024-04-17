Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,148 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOOV opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.77. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.37 and a 1-year high of $180.98.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

