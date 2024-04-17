Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after buying an additional 1,525,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after purchasing an additional 473,888 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,820.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $3,418,529. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.63. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $69.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.