Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance
Shares of BRK opened at GBX 1,820 ($22.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,769.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,804.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.21 million, a PE ratio of 4,439.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,425.90 ($17.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,300 ($28.63).
Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile
