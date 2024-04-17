Brooks Macdonald Group’s (BRK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 1,820 ($22.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,769.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,804.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £299.21 million, a PE ratio of 4,439.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,425.90 ($17.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,300 ($28.63).

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

