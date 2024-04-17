Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.45. 1,238,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,001. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

