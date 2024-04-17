Pax Dollar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.71 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $140.89 million and approximately $19.71 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002354 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 139,745,787 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

