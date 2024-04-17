Latitude Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $504.82. 62,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,381. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $518.17 and its 200-day moving average is $479.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

