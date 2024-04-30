MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Gap Up to $24.18

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $26.39. MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 288,648 shares changing hands.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 10.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49.
MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
