Verasity (VRA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.32 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 30th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $52.81 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,001,381,139 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,001,381,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

