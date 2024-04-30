Kimball Electronics (KE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Kimball Electronics to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $421.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.60 million. On average, analysts expect Kimball Electronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kimball Electronics Price Performance

KE stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $526.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

