USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $42.51

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 6757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.56. The company has a market capitalization of $817.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $183,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $183,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $257,022.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,807 shares of company stock worth $1,200,791 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 27.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 60.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 16.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

