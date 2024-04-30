Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.81

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.81 and last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 44954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.75.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

