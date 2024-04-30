Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Hits New 12-Month High at $125.24

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$125.24 and last traded at C$124.93, with a volume of 56041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CJT shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Laurentian raised shares of Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$145.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$148.18.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CJT

Cargojet Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cargojet Inc. will post 3.6871632 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 57.80%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.