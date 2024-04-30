Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $188.04

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.04 and last traded at $187.70, with a volume of 25895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.80.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMI

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.