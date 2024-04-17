Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $126.40

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 126.40 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 137.40 ($1.71), with a volume of 1228667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.73).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.96) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Monday.
In other news, insider Warren Finegold purchased 20,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £45,117 ($56,164.57). Also, insider Karen Bomba purchased 12,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.88) per share, with a total value of £27,999.51 ($34,855.61). Insiders own 39.65% of the company's stock.
Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.
