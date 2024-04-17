Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Decreased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:CCI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.96. 4,055,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,894. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.23.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.93.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

