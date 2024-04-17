TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 20,822 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,392,396. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The company has a market cap of $418.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

