Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.10.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

