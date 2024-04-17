Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -124.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.84.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

