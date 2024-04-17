Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $335.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.