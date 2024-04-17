Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys 862 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $326.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

