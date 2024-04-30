Ledyard National Bank Sells 231 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.98. The company had a trading volume of 172,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,685. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $123.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
