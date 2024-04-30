Landmark Bancorp (LARK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.25. 2,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LARK. TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

