Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a positive return on equity of 10.70% and a negative net margin of 40.57%. On average, analysts expect Stronghold Digital Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

SDIG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 105,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,110. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $11.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SDIG

Insider Activity at Stronghold Digital Mining

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 35,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $142,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,743.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,811 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $32,870.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,127.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 35,896 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $142,148.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,743.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,573 shares of company stock valued at $218,028. Corporate insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.