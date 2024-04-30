iRobot (IRBT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect iRobot to post earnings of ($2.39) per share for the quarter. iRobot has set its FY24 guidance at ($3.73)-($3.30) EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.54 million during the quarter. iRobot had a negative net margin of 34.22% and a negative return on equity of 84.78%.

NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. 810,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. iRobot has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63.

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

