American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.39% of American Water Works worth $100,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,624,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,850,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,591,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,790,000 after purchasing an additional 124,815 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,974,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,336,000 after buying an additional 32,975 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,831,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,640,000 after buying an additional 267,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after buying an additional 118,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Water Works stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,049. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.12 and a 200 day moving average of $124.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

