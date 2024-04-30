Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $77,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Entergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.34. 319,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,132. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

