Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.23% of Xylem worth $63,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem by 66.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,598,000 after acquiring an additional 864,711 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $68,283,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $74,297,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after buying an additional 466,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,342. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $133.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.11.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

