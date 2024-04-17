GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the March 15th total of 10,840,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $13,928,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of GDS by 366.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,878 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $6,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GDS by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 707,149 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

GDS Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GDS stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. GDS has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.