CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 55.17%. CVR Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

