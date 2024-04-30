Similarweb (SMWB) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Similarweb has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 203.38% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $56.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. On average, analysts expect Similarweb to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Similarweb Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SMWB opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $600.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMWB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Similarweb from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Similarweb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

